‘Trouble follows you’: Woman punched in face for loud music

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

A GLADSTONE man shed tears when a judge told him he would not spend time behind bars for a brutal assault on a woman over loud music.

Michael Liddell pleaded guilty in the District Court at Gladstone last week to one count of common assault.

The court was told Liddell was drunk when he attended a home on June 28, 2018.

Liddell was having issues with noise coming from the home and instead of calling police to make a noise complaint, he went inside and punched a woman in the face.

Judge Michael Burnett scolded Liddell and said he had “no right” to intervene the way he did.

“You use the Queensland Police Service for those sorts of activities,” Judge Burnett said.

“It is not for you to take it into your own hands.

“You ought to have been more responsible.”

The court was told Liddell’s offending occurred just weeks after he was sentenced by another judge for separate offending.

Judge Burnett said “trouble seemed to follow” Lidell.

“Vigilantism of any form is simply intolerable,” Judge Burnett said.

“We don’t allow ourselves to take the law into our own hands.

“These matters are serious and will be dealt with appropriately.

“You need to get on top of your alcohol problem.”

Liddell was sentenced to six months jail with immediate parole release.