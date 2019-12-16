Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

‘Trouble follows you’: Woman punched in face for loud music

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man shed tears when a judge told him he would not spend time behind bars for a brutal assault on a woman over loud music.

Michael Liddell pleaded guilty in the District Court at Gladstone last week to one count of common assault.

The court was told Liddell was drunk when he attended a home on June 28, 2018.

Liddell was having issues with noise coming from the home and instead of calling police to make a noise complaint, he went inside and punched a woman in the face.

Judge Michael Burnett scolded Liddell and said he had “no right” to intervene the way he did.

“You use the Queensland Police Service for those sorts of activities,” Judge Burnett said.

“It is not for you to take it into your own hands.

“You ought to have been more responsible.”

The court was told Liddell’s offending occurred just weeks after he was sentenced by another judge for separate offending.

Judge Burnett said “trouble seemed to follow” Lidell.

“Vigilantism of any form is simply intolerable,” Judge Burnett said.

“We don’t allow ourselves to take the law into our own hands.

“These matters are serious and will be dealt with appropriately.

“You need to get on top of your alcohol problem.”

Liddell was sentenced to six months jail with immediate parole release.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.7m 1770 project causes division

        premium_icon $1.7m 1770 project causes division

        News A PROPOSAL to build an interpretive centre to showcase the history of Seventeen Seventy could be thrown out before it begins due to division between two...

        Kirsten’s Cottage buyers to have ‘ample options’

        premium_icon Kirsten’s Cottage buyers to have ‘ample options’

        News The Builyan store sells giftwares and groceries, but the sales agent said there are...

        WATER WOES: Supply cut without warning

        premium_icon WATER WOES: Supply cut without warning

        Council News A COUNCIL policy not implemented correctly has left Mt Larcom residents at a loss...

        PCYC works to tackle cyber bullying

        premium_icon PCYC works to tackle cyber bullying

        News Working with Elevate Media, the Youth Management Team created a video to spread...