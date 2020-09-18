Menu
A drug driver was caught at the McDonald’s drive-through.
Crime

Trouble at the Maccas drive-through

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
A GLADSTONE woman got caught drug-driving after police received a complaint from a McDonald’s store.

Stacey Maree Currie, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to drug-driving and driving unlicensed.

On April 5 at 1.40am, police received a call from a McDonald’s store with complaints about a driver going through a drive-through.

Currie was intercepted and returned a zero blood alcohol reading, however she appeared to be effected by a substance, was slurring her speech, and she was unsteady on her feet.

Currie told police she had smoked marijuana earlier in the evening but didn’t use methamphetamine before later admitting to it.

Tests showed the presence of meth and cannabis.

On July 3, she was intercepted and found driving while her licence was suspended.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client understood she would be losing her licence.

Currie was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for two years.

