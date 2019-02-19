Tropical tradition set to brighten spirits for Harbour Fest

QUOTA Club of Gladstone secretary Aileen Weeden and president Christine Saunders have been distributing flyers for Tropical Wednesday.

RESTORING community spirit and instilling a sense of town pride is the aim of the QUOTA Club of Gladstone's revitalisation of a Harbour Festival favourite.

Tropical Wednesday is spoken highly of by the women at the club who are encouraging individuals and businesses to decorate shopfronts and dress up.

They are bringing back the tropical tradition to take place on the opening day of this year's festival.

For secretary Aileen Weeden it brings back fond memories of Gladstone's pinnacle Easter event.

"I worked in an office so to get out of the uniform on that day with a lei around our necks and a flower in our hair, it was lovely," she said.

"My memories of Tropical Wednesday are dressing up in clothing with lots of hibiscus to make it look very tropical and everyone got into the spirit of it.

"Normally they had coloured lights along the street, which helped to make it more festive and sometimes it was even tricky getting into a shop because they had so much around."

The club has been hitting the streets handing out flyers for the initiative, drumming up support and even offering prizemoney to those who want to get involved.

Using funds derived from the club's fundraising efforts, businesses can win up to $150 across several categories for their tropical displays.

Club president Christine Saunders said the group hoped the tradition would be reignited for good.

"There's all the ladies boutiques, the chemists and shops who all need the boost and it's just an excuse to dress up and enjoy the day," she said.

"It makes them feel part of the Harbour Festival and when you're bringing this sort of thing back it helps the festival belong to the city."

The women are distributing flyers throughout town, including Goondoon St, Stockland, Toolooa St and others this week.

To request an entry form and get involved email lizrobbo45@ gmail.com.