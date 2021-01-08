Tropical Pines’ sweet move to support charity

SWEET MOVE: Tropical Pines Pineapple Grower and local cricket club president Ryan Brooks (front left), Tropical Pines General Manager Paul Lange (front right) have thrown their support behind the McGrath Foundation this Summer.

This summer Central Queenslanders are being urged to ditch the sports drinks and orange pieces, and instead pick up a juicy pineapple to enjoy on the cricket pitch, knowing they will be supporting a great cause.

Just in time for the clash between Australia’s and India’s cricketers in the Sydney Pink Test, Yeppoon’s Pure Gold Pineapples company has thrown its support behind the McGrath Foundation’s ongoing battle against breast cancer.

The CQ company will sell special pines during the month of January with a percentage of sales going towards funding he McGrath Foundation’s network of breast care nurses, who provide invaluable support to Aussie families experiencing breast cancer.

Easy to spot with their distinctive pink tags, five cents from every Pure Gold Pineapple will go towards the worthy cause.

In preparation for a flood of interest in the pink pineapples, Tropical Pines’ packshed has worked “endless hours packing over 300,0000 pineapples” over the past week.

Tropical Pines General Manager Paul Lange said his whole organisation was happy to throw their support behind the good work being done by the McGrath Foundation.

“The entire Tropical Pines organisation from our growers and their families out on their farms through to our packhouse team members are so proud to be able to support the McGrath Foundation’s network of breast care nurses,” Mr Lange said.

“Breast cancer throws a big shadow over many Australian families and anyway Tropical Pines can help means a lot to all of us.”

For those watching the test match at home, the McGrath Foundation encouraged cricket fans to celebrate with a “pineapple themed pink party”.

McGrath Foundation director of revenue and marketing Ryan Barlow said they were thrilled to have Pure Gold Pineapple join the cause this year.

Tropical Pines Pineapple Grower and local cricket club president Ryan Brooks (left) and Tropical Pines General Manager Paul Lange inspect the local pines ready to go out.

“We can’t think of a more delicious way to raise money than to carve up and enjoy this delicious summer fruit,” Mr Barlow said.

“There are lots of ways you can get involved to help us raise money to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses including buying a pink tag Pure Gold Pineapple and creating a Pink Party feast featuring this sweet treat.”

Pineapples make the perfect party accompaniment as they are packed with antioxidants and nutrients that will help you stay hydrated and full of energy, ready to cheer on the Aussies all day.

Pure Gold Pineapples are available at all major supermarkets.

Pick up a tray of CQ pineapples at your local supermarket for a good cause.

For more ways to support the foundation and to host your own Pink Party featuring the Pure Gold Pineapples, visit HERE.

For Pink Party inspired Pine recipes, visit HERE.

Head to the Pure Gold Pineapples Facebook page to share you Pink Party pics on tag Pure Gold Pineapples on Instagram @PureGoldPineapples

If you’d like to make a donation to the McGrath Foundation or find other ways you can

help make a difference, visit HERE.