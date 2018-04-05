Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DAMP HOLIDAYS: Tyrese Russell (right) and Rosinah Asse didn't let the drizzly conditions stop them from throwing in a line yesterday.
DAMP HOLIDAYS: Tyrese Russell (right) and Rosinah Asse didn't let the drizzly conditions stop them from throwing in a line yesterday. Matt Taylor GLA040418WEAT
Weather

FORECAST: Tropical cyclone Iris sends some showers our way

Andrew Thorpe
by
5th Apr 2018 5:39 AM

WHILE we might not be copping it to the extent of our neighbours to the north, tropical cyclone Iris is making its presence felt in Gladstone.

The Gladstone Airport Alert weather station received 8mm of rain between 9am and 5pm yesterday, while Miriam Vale had falls of 15mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said Gladstone was right under the bands of showers and rain was "wrapping around" the southern end of the Iris weather system.

"It's some pretty heavy rain, but the good thing is those showers are moving reasonably quickly, they're not staying over one location," he said.

The wet weather is set to continue over the next few days before clearing up at the end of the weekend.

"There is still some uncertainty with (Iris's) movement... it actually looks like it might backtrack and head back up the coast," Mr Blazak said.

Meanwhile, Gladstone locals Tyrese Russell and Rosinah Asse didn't let yesterday's rainy conditions ruin their fishing trip, as they managed to reel in a few bream during high tide at the Gladstone Marina.

Rain forecast

  • Today: 10-35mm, 95%
  • Friday: 3-10mm, 80%
  • Saturday: 6-15mm, 60%
  • Sunday: 0-1mm, 30%
  • Monday: Mostly sunny
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Related Items

bureau of meteorology gladstone weather tropical cyclone iris
Gladstone Observer
Shorten looks to push CQ hydrogen after Gladstone visit

Shorten looks to push CQ hydrogen after Gladstone visit

Politics The Opposition Leader met with the Japanese ambassador last week to discuss the possibility of importing the energy source from Gladstone.

Dredging delay won't impact the HookUp, event organiser says

Dredging delay won't impact the HookUp, event organiser says

News GPC CEO says dredging on the Boyne River is running behind schedule.

'UNFORGIVABLE': Family hold door shut to escape dad's rage

'UNFORGIVABLE': Family hold door shut to escape dad's rage

Crime The 43-year-old man hit his partner of ten years.

An icy world captured in images by local artist

An icy world captured in images by local artist

News Emerging artist's first solo exhibition.

  • 5th Apr 2018 8:05 AM

Local Partners