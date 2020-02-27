Tropical comp bigger than ever ahead of Harbour Festival

Quota Club secretary Aileen Weeden and president Christine Saunders with flyers for the Tropical Wednesday shop front competition

GLADSTONE’s favourite tropical themed comp is back again to kick off Gladstone Harbour Festival celebrations.

Quota Club of Gladstone is running the Tropical Wednesday competition and president Christine Saunders said this year’s comp would be bigger and better.

“We’ve already got businesses that are ready to start,” Ms Saunders said.

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to dress up shopfronts in a tropical theme ahead of the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Secretary Aileen Weeden said the competition was a great way to boost morale in the town.

“It brings so much fun to the town,” Ms Weeden said.

“Last year, word got out about the shops that went the extra mile and people made the effort to check out those stores.”

After last year’s success, Gladstone Regional Council has jumped on board to support the event and has given $1000 towards the prize money.

This year’s prize money has doubled with first place in each category receiving $250, second place receiving $150 and third place receiving $100.

Anglican This N That store won second place last year and volunteer Irene Dudley is already planning for this year’s comp.

“We are going to strive for first place this time … I’m going to start planning today,” Ms Dudley said.

Nominations need to be sent in by April 1 and be ready for judging on April 6.

For a nomination form, contact Aileen on 0419672697.