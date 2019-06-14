Trolley Tracking resident collects $1000 prize

NICE SURPRISE: Clive Green (left) was the lucky winner of the Trolley Tracker monthly prize of $1000.

GLADSTONE resident Clive Green was the lucky monthly prize winner from Trolley Tracker, scoring $1000 worth of gift cards to spend at any Woolworths group store.

Trolley Tracker has been trying hard to salvage the sometimes bad reputation of the humble, but very useful, shopping trolley for many years now by providing a way for people to report trolleys that have wandered far from stores.

Trolleys can be misused and abandoned, but for one local resident reporting one of these much-maligned trolleys has resulted in a $1000 reward.

Even with his dedication to reporting abandoned trolleys in his local area, being drawn as one of the monthly winners of a $1000 open order reward still came as a very nice surprise for Clive.

"I do like doing Trolley Tracker,” Mr Green said.

"I always see trolleys and I think 'oh I'll report that.'”

Trolley Tracker's Qld Project Manager Lyn Hall said working with community-minded residents and efficient collection teams can help keep streets and parks attractive and safe by having trolleys picked up quickly.

"This also reduces the risk of trolleys making their way into waterways,” she said.

Anyone can report wayward trolleys online at www.trolleytracker.com.au, by using the smartphone Trolley Tracker app (available free from the App Store or Google Play) or simply by placing a free call to 1800641497.