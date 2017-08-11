'Troll': War of words over BSL's $100m loss

REVENUE loss at Boyne Smelter Limited is expected to tip $100 million at the end of this year following the decision to cut production by 14% in March.

The financial loss was heard in Queensland Parliament this week as the Liberal National Party Queensland leader unleashed a spray against Labor and rising power prices.

Opposition leader Tim Nicholls highlighted the recent cutbacks at BSL while proclaiming that "soaring bills" under the Labor Government was a "serious matter".

MORE |

BREAKING: New Gladstone patrol boat to fight poachers, pollution

Concreters appeal mosque approval

The Liberal National Leader erupted in a war of words, accusing the Labor Government of "killing jobs and destroying the state's economy".

Mr Nicholls said the "carnage" from the cutbacks was made clear in Boyne Smelter's owner Rio Tinto's second quarter report.

"Boyne Smelters' inability to source affordable electricity, which resulted in an aluminium production cutback of 18,000 tonnes, equating to more than $40 million, and losses are likely to reach $100 million by the end of the year," he said.

Mr Nicholls called Labor's energy minister Mark Bailey a "troll up in the back corner" as he continued to slam the current Government over power prices.

"It is probably appropriate that the member for Yeerongpilly (Mr Bailey) is up in the back corner," Mr Nicholls said.

"What better place could you have for a troll?"

The behaviour prompted the deputy speaker to call in the two Ministers for "unacceptable behaviour" warning if they continued they would be kicked out of the sitting.

Boyne Smelter Limited announced in March it would cut production by 81,000 tonnes to drop its electricity usage following two months of failed power price negotiations.

You may also be interested in:

Australian Bureau of Statistics to run ballot process

'We're absolutely rapt': Public supports Gladstone Show

At the time, general manager Joe Rea described it as a "soul destroying" decision.

Since then, the smelter's cutbacks have returned to the spotlight in the power price debate that has reached the Federal Government.