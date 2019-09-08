Triple treat as Meteors cruise to win against Clinton

THREE-PEAT: Meteors won the Gladstone Division 1 women's soccer grand final 3-0 against Clinton on Saturday night.

SOCCER: It was the perfect performance to cap off an almost flawless season as Meteors claimed three straight premierships in the Gladstone Division1 Women's competition.

There was little to separate Meteors and Clinton ahead of the decider with both sides sharing two wins, two losses and a draw prior to Saturday night's final at Clinton Oval.

However, it was Meteors who took control of the contest from the start.

Goals to Caitlin Bartlett and Megan Rowley plus a Clinton own goal that came from a Tori Van Vegchel free kick opened up a 3-0 half-time advantage for Meteors which they held on to until the final whistle.

"When we ran out there we were all switched on," Van Vegchel said.

"We put Clinton on the back foot from kick-off by playing smart and simple soccer ... playing it out of our back line while they weren't."

Meteors' Josephine Ware and Clinton's Chantelle Sharp in the Division 1 women's grand final. Jessica Perkins

Clinton had a chance to claw one back from the penalty spot during the second half, but Skye Alexander's effort was saved by young Meteors goalkeeper Kayla Rogers.

Clinton's Skye Alexander (left) was kept quiet during the Division 1 women's soccer grand final against Meteors. Jessica Perkins

Van Vegchel said claiming a hat-trick of titles was a reward for hard work and commitment.

"Seeing the happiness and the joy of your soccer team and mates around you is priceless," she said.

Results

Division 1: Meteors 3 (Caitlin Bartlett, Megan Rowley, own goal) defeated Clinton 0 at Clinton Oval. Half-time: 3-0 Meteors.

Division 2: Central Black 5 defeated Meteors 0.