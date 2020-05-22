Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.
AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd. Peta McEachern
News

Triple tragedy devastates small community

Peta McEachern
22nd May 2020 10:12 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WESTERN Downs community woke up to tragic news as three lost their lives on Chinchilla Tara Rd last night, Thursday, May 21.

Daylight has revealed the extent of damaged caused in the horrific accident.

At about 5.50pm a Commodore sedan with five passengers travelling on Chinchilla Tara Road, Crossroads (eight kilometres south of Chinchilla) collided with a tree and caught on fire.

 

AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.
AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.

 

Two men from Tara, aged 35 and 36-years-old and a 40-year-old man from Dalby died at the scene.

The 42-year-old female driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Chinchilla Hospital.

The remaining passenger, a 49-year-old man from Tara sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Chinchilla Hospital.

 

AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.
AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.

 

The road was completely closed last night.

Emergency services were at the scene with investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit continuing.

 

AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.
AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.

More Stories

chinchilla tara road crash editors picks road fatalities

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How COVID-19 will affect your tax claims

        premium_icon How COVID-19 will affect your tax claims

        News A Gladstone accountant explains the government’s temporary changes to tax for people working from home.

        • 22nd May 2020 11:17 AM
        FISHING: Mud crabs are on the menu in CQ this week

        premium_icon FISHING: Mud crabs are on the menu in CQ this week

        Fishing Despite the wind and drop in temperature, a number of quality barramundi were also...

        FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Make the most of your subscription

        premium_icon FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Make the most of your subscription

        News We want to ensure you continue to get the most out of your digital subscription.

        • 22nd May 2020 12:00 PM
        ‘Proud of the innovation’: Ecofest 2020 going virtual

        premium_icon ‘Proud of the innovation’: Ecofest 2020 going virtual

        Environment There are plenty of ways to get involved in Central Queensland’s largest...