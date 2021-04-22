Menu
Triple quarantine man finds creative hobby

by Rachael Rosel
22nd Apr 2021 2:50 PM
Could this be quarantine's most creative hobby? A man has been exposed by his partner for finding a unique way of spending his time while locked down in hotel quarantine.

Twitter user Tania Kenyon shared a serious of photos of her partner using the humble brown paper bag to form an array of different costumes.

 

 

The man has managed to turn himself into everything from a tennis player to a bushranger to a wizard with just the help of his brown meal bag.

Tania posted the photos explaining it was the result of an extended number of lockdowns.

"My partners 3rd stint in Aussie hotel quarantine is coming to an end, and so is the 'brown meal-bag quarantine costume competition'. Unsure if creative genius or just gone mad? #QuarantineLife #COVID-19"

 

 

In a separate tweet, Tania posted her partners array of competition.

Other creatives out there decided to put their own spin on the paper bag with underwater divers, Aladdin and even Borat coming out of the works.

The man has used the brown paper bag to his advantage. Source: Twitter @TaniaKenyon.

 

