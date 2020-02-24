Triple Olympian to speak at women’s day luncheon

Triple Olympian Sallie Callie is the guest speaker at Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Women's Day lunch.

TRIPLE Olympian, stroke survivor, mother and mentor Sally Callie understands the significance of a strong and healthy mindset.

When she speaks at the Gladstone Engineering Alliance Women’s Day lunch next month, she’s hoping to pass on some of her wisdom.

“There’s a great story to share that’s bigger than me,” she said.

“I believe we all face obstacles but we have a choice to turn them into opportunities.”

She said her message as guest speaker at the Inspiring Resilient Women event on March 10 would be that we could grow and learn from challenges.

Ms Callie, who is a science teacher and runs the rowing program at Brisbane Girls Grammar School, gained her insights while recovering for a year after a stroke she suffered during neurosurgery in 2012.

Her first son had been born in 2010, her second was six months old and the family had not long moved to New Zealand for work.

Ms Callie’s husband, South African Olympic rower John Callie, carried the load of managing a mortgage, keeping his job and raising young children.

She said that during her 12 months in a rehab unit while paralysed down one side, she spoke to other stroke survivors – mostly elderly patients, some of whom were preparing for palliative care – about life and “regret”.

“I gained so much from speaking to my fellow patients and the conversations we had were raw and deep,” she said.

“For me, as a young stroke survivor, it was fantastic to realign myself and reset my goals – it was a second chance at life.

“It was incredible to step off the treadmill and step into an elderly stroke survivors’ unit.”

A portion of money from the ticket sales and raffles will be donated to Gladstone Women’s Health Centre.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at gea.asn.au or by phoning 4972 9060.

The lunch will be held from 11am – 1.30pm.

Raffle prizes include $100 Lightbox voucher, $50 Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre voucher, a bouquet from Sweet Indulgence and a floral arrangement from Little Bloom Room.

Raffle tickets can be purchased now at the GEA office for $10 each or three for $20 (cash only). They can also be purchased at the event.