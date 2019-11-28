Triple J Unearthed band to play at Crow St

THE LAST time Triple J Unearthed band LightViolet toured in Gladstone, the boys opened for Hands Likes Houses and Young Lions.

This time the alternative rock band from Rockhampton will take centre stage at Crow Street Creative on Saturday.

ALTERNATIVE ROCK: Triple J Unearthed artist Lightviolet at the Harvey Road Tavern in October.

In the past six months Lightviolet has grown a steady following across central Queensland after touring Rockhampton, Mackay, Airlie Beach and Gladstone.

Lyricist and guitarist Kyran James discovered fellow band member drummer Nick Hooper after his previous band Elephant Juice split.

Combined with their musical lead guitarist Adam Hooper and Will Smyth on the bass, the band has its own unique sound.

The final Crow Street Food and Music Festival for the year will also highlight local musician Blake Allen from 6.30-7.30pm.

Mr Allen spent years busking in Sydney, Gold Coast and Byron Bay singing, writing and rocking the streets with his blend of rock, folk, blues, gypsy and classical musical style.

Gates will open at 6pm with more live local music from Chris Bax.

Entry is $5 for adults and kids enjoy the event for free.

The Photopia Studio Art Gallery opens after dark for visitors to experience the current exhibition – Life Drawing Gladstone.

Cuisine on offer will include authentic low and slow American BBQ, Mexican street food, Australia gourmet and Indian cuisine.

For more information check out http://tiny.cc/crowfoodmusic or visit the Crow Street Creative Facebook page.