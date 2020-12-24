Trip to see ill dad costs Biloela woman

Nicole Kristeen Mcclymont, 32, told a Biloela Magistrate she risked driving on a suspended licence in order to see her father, who’d just had a heart attack. FILE PHOTO.

Nicole Kristeen Mcclymont, 32, told a Biloela Magistrate she risked driving on a suspended licence in order to see her father, who’d just had a heart attack. FILE PHOTO.

Biloela woman Nicole Kristeen Mcclymont simply should not have driven.

She did, and she got caught.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court this month to one count of driving while suspended by a court order.

The court heard that at 8.45pm on October 27, Calliope police intercepted Mcclymont driving on the Dawson Highway.

Checks on Mcclymont’s licence revealed it had been suspended by a court order in July for six months.

When asked if she had an emergent reason for driving, Mcclymont told police her father had a heart attack in Brisbane and she was travelling to see him.

Police Prosecutor Darrell Dalton said Mcclymont had one entry of relevance from April.

When asked by Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale whether she had anything to offer in regards to the circumstances, Mcclymont launched into an emotional response.

“My father did have a heart attack and that night I had driven to Brisbane - I panicked and I drove,” Mcclymont said.

Mcclymont was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for two years.

More Biloela court stories:

– Drug addict mum’s heartfelt admission

– Police catch man after scooter pursuit

– Biloela man ‘forgot’ he was carrying knife during night out