Trip of a lifetime for one of Gladstone's hardest workers

Gladstone woman Racquel Nugest, who works for the Endeavour Foundation, has been selected to take part in the Great Endeavour Rally. Matt Taylor GLA170719RALLY

A GLADSTONE woman who has worked at the Endeavour Foundation for 34 years has been rewarded for her hard yards with the trip of a lifetime.

Racquel Nugent, who lives with an intellectual disability, has been selected to take part in this year's Great Endeavour Rally, one of Australia's premier charity motoring events.

At 50 years old, Racquel works at the document destruction plant and will join Team Endeavour after going through a rigorous selection process.

She is only the third Gladstone resident selected to take part in the event in its 32-year history, with applications fielded each year from around the state.

The Endeavour Rally spans 3700km from Bundaberg to Townsville, with 150 people and 56 vehicles raising money and awareness for disability.

Racquel described the opportunity as a "great achievement”.

"I'm excited to meet everyone else from the other Endeavour locations,” she said.

"I'll go to Bundy and stay there overnight, then we leave on Saturday the 27th.

"I've never been on the Endeavour Rally before so this is my first opportunity.”

Racquel is also heavily involved in community work with the Tannum Sands Seagulls Football Club, having managed the women's team, refereeing, working in the canteen and more.

Racquel will use the opportunity for an extended holiday in Townsville, where she is excited to see the North Queensland Cowboys play the Brisbane Broncos.

The rally will also support flood- and drought-affected communities along the way with overnight stops in Theodore, Jericho, Kynuna, Burke and Wills Roadhouse, Karumba, Einasleigh and Cardwell.

Endeavour Gladstone production manager Rachel Morris said she was "over the moon” to hear Racquel had been selected.

"We chose three supported employees to put in applications for and Racquel was lucky enough to be pulled out,” she said.

"She's been here for so long and loves adventures, she's not fearful of trying something new. She loves to just get involved with other people and represents Endeavour really well each time, so I thought she was a great choice.”