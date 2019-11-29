Trio of hikers still missing after more than a week

Police are searching for three people missing in Central Australia including Tamra McBeath-Riley and Claire Hockridge. Picture: Supplied

A TWO-day helicopter search has so far not found a trace of missing trio Claire Hockridge, 46, Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, and Phu Tran, 40.

They have been missing for more than a week in the Outback where temperatures have soared into the 40s, peaking at 42C on Wednesday, November 20.

Police have launched a search and rescue operation and searched a 650sq km area across Owen Springs, Stuarts Well and Rainbow Valley.

On Wednesday they searched 320km of Merivale Rd and some of the major tracks around the same area.

Police believe the trio left on Monday, November 18 for a trek.

When they didn't return, friends of Ms Hockridge and Ms McBeath-Riley contacted Ms Hockridge's daughter Teagan Eden-Street.

She then spent several days trying to contact her mother before notifying police and filing a missing persons report last Saturday.

They are believed to be in a late model white Mitsubishi Triton with SA plates, 483 AAI.

They were also travelling with a dog called Raya.

Ms Eden-Street said she hoped wherever they were they had left Alice Springs prepared. "We hope they would have had a sufficient amount of water but they've been gone for a week and it would have been getting low so that's a major concern," she said.

Police have also had contact with Mr Tran's family and they are also doing what they can to help police.

A police spokeswoman said cops held concerns for the group as it was unusual for them not to be in contact with family members, and encouraged anyone who may have information which may assist with investigations to contact them.

Those who believe they may have information are asked to contact police on 131 444 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 citing reference PROMIS number 9140905.