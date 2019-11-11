Menu
Ashleigh Tappin and Carolina Bazo get blasted with coloured water at Trinity College's fundraising day
News

Trinity students’ fundraiser a success

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
STUDENTS at Trinity College tackled obstacles and got blasted with coloured water at their fundraising event on Friday.

Organiser Taylah Hoffman said that the event was a success.

“I think the event is absolutely fantastic,” Miss Hoffman said.

“You can see all the kids have been having tonnes of fun.”

Senior students Leah Musolino, Fraser Hannan, Karma Engelbrecht, Carolina Bazo, (back) Ashleigh Tappin and Robyn Meintjes preparing for the secondary school run at Trinity College's fundraising day
Miss Hoffman said she started the event to create something fun for the school.

“It was to try and give back to the community and have a fun event at school,” Miss Hoffman said.

Money raised went to Westowe Rural Fire Service and into a pool for the 2020 student leaders to facilitate similar events.

Miss Hoffman is a volunteer with the Westowe Rural Fire Service alongside her dad and was proud to be helping out.

