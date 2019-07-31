Trinity on track to grow sport of mountain biking

WHEELING AND ABLE: Tyler Grice, Fraser Hannan, Dayne Grice and Daniel Ryan will ride strongly tomorrow and the weekend.

MOUNTAIN BIKES: For the first time ever, Trinity College will send a team to compete at the 2019 Mountain Bike Australia Schools National Championship on the Gold Coast.

The event, which runs from tomorrow through to Sunday, will be held at Nerang National Park.

Fraser Hannan, Tyler Grice, Dayne Grice and Daniel Ryan will take on some of the best riders in Australia across the three days, with the latter two as proper competition.

Hannan, 16, has switched from BMX to mountain bikes and tells why.

"I have been racing BMX for five years," he said.

"I switched because mountain biking is a growing sport in Gladstone."

Under the coaching of M1 Cycling's Sam Crighton and former Australian star Mick England, Hannan also achieved podium finishes in the Central Queensland Championship and State Championship.

"I'm going to go there and try my best and this is the biggest mountain biking I will be in so far," Fraser said.

The format of the event consist of time trials tomorrow followed by Enduro on Saturday and Cross Country on Sunday.

Daniel, 13, doesn't really know what to expect and it's all about enjoyment.

"I've been riding with Sam Crighton and I'm just going to be there to have fun," he said.

"I hope to get a place."

The Grice brothers Tyler and Dayne both competed strongly at the recent Central Queensland Championship.

"I rode bikes since I could ride and started in BMX, then swimming and now in mountain bikes," Tyler said.

He finished fourth in the under-17 cross-country bracket at the CQ Champs and Dayne was third in the cross-country U15 division at the same event.

Trinity College sports director Annie Grice said mountain biking was an Olympic sport and encouraged young athletes to either take up the sport or aim to compete at higher levels.

"I really want them to progress and I know that Fraser will be going to compete in a few other events as well," she said.