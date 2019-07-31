Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON A ROLL: Zoe Geiger and Nicholas Barton.
ON A ROLL: Zoe Geiger and Nicholas Barton. Nick Kossatch GLA310719TRINITY
Athletics

Trinity College stars running well above their weight

NICK KOSSATCH
by
31st Jul 2019 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATHLETICS: The Trinity College athletics team is on a momentum roll and keen to keep it going.

The side created history at the recent Port Curtis Athletics Trials when it finished third behind much bigger schools Gladstone State High and Tannum State High.

The team's next mission is the Capricornia trials at the Queensland Secondary School Sports Athletics Championship on August 19-20 in Mackay.

Two of Trinity's gun athletes Nicholas Barton and Zoe Geiger dominated at the Port Curtis trials.

"I did 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, discus, shot-put, javelin, high jump and long jump," Nicholas said.

He was named aged champion in the under-15 age category.

"If we make the Capricornia team, we then go to the State Championship later in the year," Nicholas said.

The all-rounder athlete revolves his training program around school work but when he trains, he trains under the best coaching.

"I train at the Gladstone Trinity College High Performance Unit two to three times a week under coach Tarquam Robinson," Nicholas said.

For Zoe, she competed in javelin, discus, shot-put, long jump, high jump, triple jump, 100m and 200m disciplines.

Zoe Geiger goes the distance.
Zoe Geiger goes the distance. Contributed GLA170118MACKZOE

"I was not expecting it to be placed in all of these events," Zoe said of what she accomplished at the Port Curtis trials.

Zoe's task was made easier after her main rival Lily McClure injured her leg just prior to the 100m sprint.

She also trains at the HPU, which has been of massive for her development.

More Stories

athletics queensland trinity college gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Who will be Gladstone's best cake decorator?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who will be Gladstone's best cake decorator?

    Food & Entertainment The Observer put the call out for readers to nominate residents or businesses with exceptional cake decorating skills. Check out the finalists.

    How Gladstone compares to the state-wide rental market

    premium_icon How Gladstone compares to the state-wide rental market

    Property The findings are part of the REIQ's Rental Vacancy Rate Report

    1770 Dragons paddlers make Australian team

    premium_icon 1770 Dragons paddlers make Australian team

    News The pair will head to Thailand for the world competition

    Skate competition rolling into Agnes Water

    premium_icon Skate competition rolling into Agnes Water

    Community Parents help out teaching children how to skateboard