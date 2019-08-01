Trinity College setting trend on the track in Gladstone
MOUNTAIN BIKES: For the first time ever, Trinity College will send a team to compete at the 2019 Mountain Bike Australia Schools National Championship on the Gold Coast.
The event, which runs from tomorrow through to Sunday, will be held at Nerang National Park.
Fraser Hannan, Tyler Grice, Dayne Grice and Daniel Ryan will take on some of the best riders in Australia across the three days, with the latter two as proper competition.
Hannan, 16, has switched from BMX to mountain bikes and tells why.
"I have been racing BMX for five years," he said.
"I switched because mountain biking is a growing sport in Gladstone."
Under the coaching of M1 Cycling's Sam Crighton and former Australian star Mick England, Hannan also achieved podium finishes in the Central Queensland Championship and State Championship.
"I'm going to go there and try my best and this is the biggest mountain biking I will be in so far," Fraser said.
The format of the event consist of time trials tomorrow followed by Enduro on Saturday and Cross Country on Sunday.
Daniel, 13, doesn't really know what to expect and it's all about enjoyment.
"I've been riding with Sam Crighton and I'm just going to be there to have fun," he said.
"I hope to get a place."
The Grice brothers Tyler and Dayne both competed strongly at the recent Central Queensland Championship.
"I rode bikes since I could ride and started in BMX, then swimming and now in mountain bikes," Tyler said.
He finished fourth in the under-17 cross-country bracket at the CQ Champs and Dayne was third in the cross-country U15 division at the same event.
Trinity College sports director Annie Grice said mountain biking was an Olympic sport and encouraged young athletes to either take up the sport or aim to compete at higher levels.
"I really want them to progress and I know that Fraser will be going to compete in a few other events as well," she said.
A quick Q and A with Trinity College principal Stephen Babbage
Annie and Tarq said there may be a Mountain biking school of excellence that may happen at Trinity moving forward - can you please tell me about that and where it's at?
What Annie and Tarq are discussing is a 'stream' of sporting support and focus at Trinity to enable student athletes to participate at an elite level through partnering with the coaching, training, fitness regimes and other support Trinity provides (as opposed to partnering with an external coach, fitnesss program and so on). We already have that 'stream' arrangement for Rugby Union. We are keen to grow the sporting 'streams' which we support at Trinity through our High Performance Unit. We are currently developing Basketball, Netball and Football (soccer) streams which sit alongside our Rugby program. If the feedback of the competitions and opportunities we are providing in Mountain Biking are as solid as early indications are, then Mountain Biking would be a stream we would fast track for development in 2020.
Great to see a team of mountain bikers to rep Trinity this weekend's national champs?
It is excellent to see - and this is a clear opportunity for some of our students to represent the College for the first time as they do not currently represent Trinity in any other sport.
Lastly great achievement by Trinity to finish third at the recent Port Curtis Champs?
Yes, third place overall is very impressive given we have around 220 students in our Secondary school (around 500 students across the school), far less than some of the schools we beat. It is the first time Trinity College has placed in the top three.