Trinity College bloods QLD’s next rugby union stars

Onèhunga ‘Onè’ Mata’uiau said he saw a huge need to develop the rugby union skills of juniors in regional Queensland.

Onèhunga ‘Onè’ Mata’uiau said he saw a huge need to develop the rugby union skills of juniors in regional Queensland.

Trinity College Gladstone is in the process of blooding the next generation of Queensland rugby union schoolboy talent.

It is doing so by employing the services of former Samoan international Onèhunga ‘Onè’ Mata’uiau.

Mata’uiau might have called time on his professional career in 2011, but the fire to develop Queensland rugby union’s next generation has burned ever since.

Mata’uiau’s Rugby Skills Academy will host another three free “Pathways Program” clinics during the school term at Trinity College.

Dozens of junior rugby union players turned out to the Rugby Skills Academy Clinic at Trinity College Gladstone on Monday.

Mata’uiau said he spotted a gap in the market when he established the RSS and started the Pathways Program.

“I think I saw there was a big need for it across the Central Queensland area,” he said.

“I think we are missing out on a lot of developmental rugby union stuff which is happening down in south-east Queensland.”

“For me to run this program, it has provided a huge difference to our region.”

Former Samoan international rugby union player Onèhunga ‘Onè’ Mata’uiau at Trinity College on Monday.

Assistant head of rugby union at Trinity college David Lemalu said hosting Rugby Skills Academy was massive for the school.

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“We’ve had two boys go to Queensland country recently and in 2019 we had eight play down at States,” he said.

“Ultimately we are looking to build great men and women then rugby comes after that.” Trinity College principal Stephen Babbage said the school was transitioning into a haven for young rugby union talent.

“We have grandstands on the way to be installed in September and two loads of top soil to be delivered and put on the field before then,” Mr Babbage said.

Dozens of junior rugby union players turned out to the Rugby Skills Academy Clinic at Trinity College Gladstone yesterday.

“We are blessed to be a college that runs from kindergarten to Year 12 and our rugby program starts at Year 4.

“From Year 4 upwards, our students have the opportunity to be involved from that very early stage and develop key skills so they don’t need to be taught at a later stage.”

For more information and to enrol your child into the Rugby Skills Academy workshops hosted by Trinity College, clickhere.

Dozens of junior rugby union players turned out to the Rugby Skills Academy Clinic at Trinity College Gladstone on Monday.

More Gladstone sports news:

- Goats hold their own at pre-season tournament

- How a coin flip delivered Szepanowski to Capras

- GET INVOLVED: Brisbane Heat to host Gladstone cricket party