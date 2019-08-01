Menu
ON A ROLL: Zoe Geiger and Nicholas Barton.
Athletics

Trinity College athletes talk about secrets to their success

NICK KOSSATCH
1st Aug 2019 7:12 PM | Updated: 7:12 PM
ATHLETICS: The Trinity College athletics team is on a momentum roll and keen to keep it going.

The side created history at the recent Port Curtis Athletics Trials when it finished third behind much bigger schools Gladstone State High and Tannum State High.

The team's next mission is the Capricornia trials at the Queensland Secondary School Sports Athletics Championship on August 19-20 in Mackay.

Two of Trinity's gun athletes Nicholas Barton and Zoe Geiger dominated at the Port Curtis trials.

"I did 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, discus, shot-put, javelin, high jump and long jump," Nicholas said.

He was named aged champion in the under-15 age category.

"If we make the Capricornia team, we then go to the State Championship later in the year," Nicholas said.

The all-rounder athlete revolves his training program around school work but when he trains, he trains under the best coaching.

"I train at the Gladstone Trinity College High Performance Unit two to three times a week under coach Tarquam Robinson," Nicholas said.

For Zoe, she competed in javelin, discus, shot-put, long jump, high jump, triple jump, 100m and 200m disciplines.

Zoe Geiger goes the distance.
"I was not expecting it to be placed in all of these events," Zoe said of what she accomplished at the Port Curtis trials.

Zoe's task was made easier after her main rival Lily McClure injured her leg just prior to the 100m sprint.

She also trains at the HPU, which has been of massive for her development.

athletics queensland trinity college gladstone
Gladstone Observer

