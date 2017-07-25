Trinity College asks for lower expansion costs

PREVIOUSLY: Trinity College buys new block, announces primary school relocation

THE new Atrium is not the only upgrade to Trinity College.

In April a six-stage expansion of the school was approved by Gladstone Regional Council.

At the completion of stage six of the expansion, staff and student numbers are expected to have more than doubled to 44 kindergarten pupils, 780 students and 50 staff.

The plan is proposed to be carried out over a period of 12-15 years.

At last week's council meeting the school applied for a cheaper infrastructure charge from council.

The school wanted a smaller charge in relation to their planned indoor courts and drama/dance spaces.

"In our experience these recreational buildings are typically excluded from infrastructure charges (because they are not directly associated with an increase in students - unlike classrooms),” the correspondence to the council reads.

"Rather, they add to the range of facilities available to students - noting that additional classrooms would be required for any additional students attracted by the facilities. For this reason we request that council remove the charges applicable to these buildings.”

The council decided not to reduce the charge based on those reasons as it was not applicable.

However, they decided to vote that a 50% reduction be accepted, provided the school can formally demonstrate they are a not-for-profit organisation.

Mayor Matt Burnett sat out of the discussion because of a perceived conflict of interest.