Crime

WATCH: Trick or treaters busted stealing from doorstep

by Cloe Read
1st Nov 2019 9:33 AM
A GROUP of trick or treaters have been caught on CCTV stealing handfuls of Halloween chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.

Gordon Park resident Ivy Campbell caught the group on camera about 6.45pm last night scooping handfuls into a plastic bag.

"They were the second group to come through and we put out heaps of candy," Ms Campbell said.

"And you can see the first girl goes back for more.

"We even had a sign out saying take a couple of pieces."

 

Halloween trick or treaters steal handfuls of chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.
Halloween trick or treaters steal handfuls of chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.

 

Ms Campbell, who has only just had her first Halloween in Australia, said the incident was terrible.

"I'm American and this is my first year of actually doing Halloween here so I was pretty sad to see it," she said.

"It really did suck, I just felt horrible for the kids that came after.

"I was pretty upset last night but what can you do?"

