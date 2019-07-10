Tributes pour in for RSPCA Gladstone

RSPCA Gladstone rescue dog Milo entered the home and hearts of the Walters family just last year and their lives haven't been the same since.

Following Team RSPCA Gladstone's announcement to close at the end of the month, Philippa Walters has reflected on how much the organisation impacted the lives of her family and others.

Mrs Walters said Milo was almost five when they adopted him.

"He is very much a part of our family,” Mrs Walters said.

"He is just so loyal, so faithful and so loving.”

Milo is the Walters' second dog from RSPCA Gladstone.

Mrs Walters said she was sad to hear about its closure.

"It's very sad for the staff and the volunteers - they do wonderful work,” she said.

She said the impact the Gladstone RSPCA had made in the region "could only be a positive impact”.

"Kindness of any sort - particularly to animals and those that are defenceless - it's got to have a good impact on the whole community,” she said.

"The influence of the RSPCA through their (foster) carers gives people an opportunity to be kind.”

Other residents were also sad to hear of the closure and paid tribute to the group via comments on Facebook.

Kate McDougall wrote: "We got Sasha from you ... she is in a loving home thanks to everyone there.”

Linzi Howieson wrote: "We will be forever thankful for all the amazing dogs brought through our lives but mostly for blessing us with Stella.”

Jenny Kirchner wrote: "George and I rescued each other nine years ago ... so sad to see a wonderful organisation close its doors.”

RSPCA Gladstone will close on July 31 and Gladstone Animal Rescue Group will take over from August 1, after receiving a tender from Gladstone Regional Council.