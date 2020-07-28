Menu
TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being remembered

28th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: 5:19 PM

TRIBUTES are flowing for Deklan Gilmartin who was killed in a car crash on Fraser Island Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old has been described as a gifted football player with a love for life.

Hundreds of messages of support and condolence have been left on Facebook for the young man's family.

Coogee United posted on Facebook that his smile was contagious and would light up every room.

"Dek personified what our club strives to be in every way and we are shattered to have lost someone so special and so young," they said.

A Gofundme has been set up to cover the cost of his funeral. It has currently raised more than $7000 in 24 hours.

Others have taken to Instagram to remember the talented footballer and share pictures.

deklan gilmartin editors picks fatal crash fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle