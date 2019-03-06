‘Beautiful human’: Aussie dies in Bali

Frankie Avalon Fonohema with his partner in Bali.

AN AUSTRALIAN man has been killed in a scooter accident in Bali, weeks after celebrating Valentine's Day with his girlfriend on the holiday island.

Frankie Avalon Fonohema, 27, from Melbourne, died after the scooter he was riding collided with a motorcycle on a main road in Canggu on Saturday night.

Police said Mr Fonohema wasn't wearing a helmet at the time and didn't have a licence, according to Nine News.

"The accident happened when Mr Frankie driving a scooter moving from the west towards the east while the motorcyclist was moving from east to west," police documents obtained by Nine News said.

"Mr Frankie suddenly turns right, did not pay attention to the movement of other motorcyclist who coming from the east or from the opposite direction so that collision happened.

"Victim had suffered injuries in his right and left eyes, victim died at Mangusada Regional Hospital.

"Victim had no driving licence and did not wearing helmet."

He had recently posted a series of happy photos of the couple around Valentine’s Day.

Friends of the Melbourne man have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of bringing him home to Australia.

Friend Alexandra James-Davy said Mr Fonohema and his girlfriend had recently relocated to Bali.

"He was on his way back to his accommodation after dropping a close friend off in Canggu. Sadly, he didn't make it and passed away a short time after he arrived at hospital," she posted on Facebook.

"It has been a very significant loss to anyone who was lucky enough to connect with this beautiful human being."

Other friends and loved ones have paid tribute to Mr Fonohema on social media.

"I'll always remember Frankie as the life of the party. His positivity and encouragement is what made him, him! You were always so encouraging of all my endeavours," Nakeetah Price wrote.

"You'll forever be in hearts and our souls," Jeffrey Jordan said. "You (were) never afraid to give a helping hand, a true gentleman and one of a kind, your smile would light up a whole room even without a word spoken."

In November, Sunshine Coast man Jacob Mabb died a week after he was left with horrific injuries after crashing his scooter in Bali.

The 21-year-old former surf coach suffered severe head injuries that left him in a coma.

In October, Perth man Callan Jay Everts, 32, died when his scooter crashed into the wall of the Santo Paulus Church in North Kuta.

Mr Everts, who was travelling with friends, died from head injuries in Sanglah Hospital soon after the accident.

And in August, Sydney man Ollie Dousset lost his leg but survived the after the scooter he was riding on was hit by a cement truck in Uluwatu.

"We essentially went underneath the rear axle of the truck," Mr Dousset said.

"I stood up and I saw my calf muscle was on the ground next to my leg and I just kind of scooped up my leg into my hands and put it back together. I remember thinking I just have to get to hospital, I have to get to hospital right now."