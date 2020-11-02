Tributes for man killed in driveway as accused in court

The man charged with the murder of a 52-year-old in the driveway of a Tingalpa home on Saturday night has had his case briefly mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Tamborine Mountain man Jason Moana Rimene is charged with murdering 52-year-old Kevin Edward Jones during the altercation.

Rimene's occupation is listed on court documents as a 'national liaison manager' and he was born in Hastings, Victoria.

Police speaking to neighbours of a Tingalpa home where a man was allegedly murdered on Saturday night. Picture: Richard Gosling

He was remanded in custody and his charges will be mentioned again in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 23.

Those charged with murder cannot apply for bail in the Magistrates Court jurisdiction.

Mr Jones has been remembered as a great friend and martial artist who trained at Strikeforce Original, a Brisbane-based gym.

"To say I'm gutted and upset is a farkin understatement, I'm not one for putting personal posts up, but this is different," friend Mark Pease wrote online.

"A mate who I trained with at Strikeforce Original, n worked n played with ...

"Kevin Jones you have left an emptiness I can't explain yet, but as you said 30 years friends n even though we travelled different paths for a while, you were always there with a call or a chat.

"And 2 months ago with you returning to train again at Strikeforce, mate I was proud of you. R. I. P Kevin we will miss you."