Tributes for central Queensland journalist

AFTER a long illness, Alan Knight passed away on Monday afternoon.

Alan, who held a PhD, was appointed as chair of Journalism and Media Studies at CQUniversity from 1998 to 2006 and was instrumental in establishing the journalism program taught out of the old courthouse in East Street, Rockhampton.

Alan served in many capacities during his time at CQUniversity including twice as president of the academic board.

He had a long and distinguished career in journalism before he joined academe. He began in 1973 as Brisbane correspondent for the Nation Review, before working for Queensland Newspapers, AAP and the ABC.

He was a founding director of Brisbane Community Radio station, 4ZZZ in 1975.

From 1975-1992, Alan worked as a reporter and producer for ABC radio and television shows, including Australia Today, Australian Country Hour and Resources.

His seminal work on the Hong Kong handover, Reporting Hong Kong: The Foreign Press and the Handover, made him a household name.