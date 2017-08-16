PICTURES: Tributes flow for Raglan legend

SHE WILL BE MISSED: Granddaughter Josephine Mumford farewells Leonie Creed at her funeral this morning.

HUNDREDS of people gathered at the Old Station in Raglan this morning to pay their respects to Leonie Creed.

Leonie, well known for the tireless work she put in to support charity air shows at the Old Station, passed away last Friday after a brief illness.

The funeral, held on what would have been her 74th birthday, saw family and friends pay tribute to 'a true lady'.

"She was an inspiration for all and a fantastic mentor for me," said granddaughter Josephine Mumford.

Leonie's coffin was air-lifted by helicopter out of the Old Station to its final resting place on a hill overlooking Langmorn Station.

Check back tomorrow for The Observer's full coverage of Leonie's funeral.