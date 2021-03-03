Tributes flow for tireless community campaigner

A coastal community fighting a David and Goliath battle against a billion-dollar development is remembering one of its "quiet achievers" who worked tirelessly to aide their cause.

Joan "Judy" Nelson-Gracie, a committed Save Yaroomba campaigner, died on February 22, aged 99.

Ms Nelson-Gracie was the youngest of five children.

She was daughter of former construction boss Daniel Evans, who was founder of Evans Deakin Industries, a firm which played a key role in construction of Brisbane's Story Bridge.

Ms Nelson-Gracie passed away after a short stay at Katie Rose Cottage Hospice in Doonan.

She had recovered from a stroke and entered respite then the hospice.

Ms Nelson-Gracie had enjoyed a long association with Caloundra.

She and married her late husband Peter, an Air Group Commander from the British Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm, in England.

The pair moved to Nairobi, Kenya, where their four children were born.

They relocated back to the UK in 1950 before emigrating to Australia in 1959 to settle in Caloundra.

Her husband died in 1969 and Ms Nelson-Gracie became an active Brownie and Girl Guide leader.

She was instrumental in raising funds for the CCSA Hall in Caloundra and became active in the conservation movement as well as other support groups for the elderly.

Ms Nelson-Gracie moved to Brisbane in her 80s before moving to Yaroomba about four years ago.

It was that move that sparked a fresh involvement in conservation.

Judy Gordon made oven mitts which were sold to raise money for Save Yaroomba.

Despite her restricted mobility, Ms Nelson-Gracie, at 98 years of age, raised more than $4000 for the Save Yaroomba campaign by making and handmade oven gloves which sold for $10 a pair.

Sewn on a 1936 vintage machine that was her mother's, Ms Nelson-Gracie's contribution to the community effort to fight against an approval of the controversial Sekisui House project at Yaroomba Beach was remembered fondly by others who reflected on an amazing woman.

"An amazing lady, a quiet achiever who did not want any fuss made about her," Angela Hatfield wrote.

"Truly inspirational. She'll be missed by many."

Save Yaroomba's official page also paid tribute to the humble campaigner.

"Our local Yaroomba hero … thankyou for your tireless hours hand-crafting your beautiful oven mitts and raising an incredible $3500 for Save Yaroomba," the group wrote.

"You are a true hero to the Yaroomba community.

"Rest in peace Judy, we will miss you."

Ms Nelson-Gracie was survived by her four children, Wendy, Michael, Tessa and Sue.

"Her ability to reach out to people of all ages and backgrounds and to encourage reciprocal communication was a real strength," her son, Michael, said.

He added the care provided in his mother's final days was "beyond superlative" and said the family was "so grateful" to the Katie Rose staff and volunteers.