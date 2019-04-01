Tributes for ‘best mates’ killed in horror crash

Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle crash near Tully that has claimed the lives of three men and left another in a critical condition.

TRIBUTES are pouring in for three North Queensland teenagers who died in a single vehicle crash.

A fourth man was flown to Townsville Hospital after the crash about 30km west of Tully.

The Burdekin's Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, Ryan Beckman, 19, and Shawn Woods, 18, all lost their lives in a crash near Tully.

Tom Breen, 19, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Ryan, Tom and Shawn were all living in Tully at the time, with Braydan visiting for the weekend from Cairns.

The "best mates" had been out together on Friday night before a Saturday drive went horribly wrong.

A passing fisherman noticed their car semi-submerged upside down in the Tully River on Tully Gorge Rd shortly after 1pm.

The news of the accident had many in the community reaching out on social media paying tribute to the three men.

Shawn Woods, 18, was killed in a single vehicle car accident on Saturday, March 30.

The Burdekin Roosters posted to their Facebook page on Sunday sharing their condolences for former Roosters player Mr Carter-Mathews.

"With a heavy heart we'd like to let the families and friends of the young lads taken away from us all too wearily in a tragic accident (Saturday)," the post read.

"Braydan Carter-Mathews was a former Roosters player and Ryan Beckman was never too far from his side.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all and the lads are now in god's hands. RIP lads."

Braydan also participated in a yearly dance routine with the Burdekin dance school KH Dance.

KH Dance's Jake Healy said Mr Carter-Mathews always brought joy to the dance studio, which would be largely missed among the school.

"He was always first to put his hand up to do anything - he really was the life of our (dance) group," he said.

"He was a character that's for sure.

"He's going to be sorely missed."

Cairns resident Braydan Carter-Mathews was killed in a single vehicle crash near Tully on March 30. Picture: Facebook

Mr Carter-Mathews' girlfriend Hayley Ackerman said she was "absolutely heart broken.

"I will never forget you Braydan," she said.

"Rest easy, the lot of yous (sic)."

Braydan's close friend Hannah Paneccasio said she was yet to come to terms with the passing of her friend.

"All the boys' deaths are really going to impact the local community," she said.

"I still can't believe it myself, but I am sure it will hit everyone really hard."

Ms Paneccasio said the teenager was always looking to make others happy and his company was a joy.

"He was just always fun to be around, always happy," she said.

"If someone was down he would always try make them happy - he was such a great person to be around."

Ryan Beckman, 19 from Clare were both killed in a single vehicle accident on Saturday, March 30.

Childhood friend Eloise Bice said Mr Beckman held an optimism towards life that would be deeply missed.

"He was the type of guy who could make the best out of every situation," she said.

"At work he would cheer everyone up and tell jokes. He was always the life of the party and everyone loved him."

Also anyone who may have had interactions with the four men is urged to contact police.

Sergeant Scott Ezard from Cairns Forensic Crash Unit said at this stage of the investigation it's believed the vehicle may have remained there for up to 12 hours before to being discovered.

"We'd like to speak to any witnesses that had any contact with occupants of the vehicle, or the vehicle itself," Sgt Ezard said

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing for information and would like to speak to anyone that may have seen a grey 2016 Holden Astra in or around the Tully area on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday morning.