Tributes flow for popular Mo Bro

Hugh Burridge, who died suddenly after a epileptic seizure, has been remembered fondly for his big, generous heart and relentless enthusiasm, loyalty and love.

TRIBUTES have flowed on social media for much-loved Hobart man Hugh Burridge after his death this week.

A well-known and popular member of the community, Mr Burridge was heavily involved with the Mobart Mo Bros, a group striving to spread the message of staying healthy both physically and mentally.

Group founder Tom Windsor wrote on Facebook that Mr Burridge suffered from epilepsy and had died after suffering a seizure on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt tribute, Mr Windsor said Mr Burridge had been part of Mobart Mo Bros for 12 years but was more than just a member of the club.

"Hughy was a real brother to us all and epitomised the spirit of Mobart," he wrote.

"Thank you for your relentless enthusiasm, loyalty and love for your fellow bros and sistas and Movember.

"You taught us all a big lesson in life to have a massive crack at everything and to do it with passion.

"It appears as though he left everyone with a suitably unique 'Hughy' story that usually involved a mix of his humour, friendliness and a huge dose of mischief."

Hugh Burridge, left, with Mobart Mo Bros founder Tom Windsor.

Mitch McPherson, the founder of suicide prevention charity SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY, expressed his sadness at Mr Burridge's death.

"Salamanca won't be the same not seeing your face, a shake of the hand, and a quick chat," he wrote on Facebook.

"A proud Mobart Mo Bro, long time Stay ChatTY supporter, and just an all round nice guy. "You bought passion, enthusiasm and most importantly, a smile to all that you did mate."

The Hutchins School Old Boys' Association also posted on social media, saying Mr Burridge was "adored by all who knew him".

"We send love to all of his family and those in our community who share in our sadness during this time," they wrote.

Hugh Burridge, in green shorts, with other Mobart Mo Bros members at the launch of their 2016 Movember campaign. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

The North Hobart Football Club said it was deeply saddened by the news.

"Hugh was a much loved and respected member of our club for many years and one of our magnificent volunteers. He loved the Dees," the club wrote on Facebook.

Freya Griffin wrote that Mr Burridge had a "big, generous heart" and was "always keen for an adventure and a challenge".

Originally published as Tributes flow for popular Mo Bro