Tributes flow for plane crash victim

Farmer Trevor Badger died in the light plane crash in Western Australia's south on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

Farmer Trevor Badger died in the light plane crash in Western Australia's south on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

A farmer has been identified as the victim of a fatal light plane crash in Western Australia’s south.

Pingrup grain and sheep farmer Trevor Badger was the only person on-board the aircraft when it crashed in a paddock on Nyabing-Pingrup Road, some four hours southeast of Perth, about 2.30pm on Saturday.

Mr Badger, 55, was trapped in the wreckage for some time and could not be saved.

“The pilot of the single-seat yellow and black recreational aircraft ... had earlier taken off without any issue and flew around the farm site for some time before the crash was heard and the aircraft was located,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

“The pilot was initially trapped, however people at the scene — including motorists who stopped to assist — were able to free him from the wreckage and commenced providing emergency first aid.

“Police and St John Ambulance personnel attended the scene, and it was confirmed the man was deceased.”

Map showing the site of the plane crash in relation to Perth. Picture: Google Maps

Tributes have been pouring in for the farmer, who had sat on the board for a West Australian grain grower’s co-operative for more than a decade before being voted out last year.

“I lost a second very good friend to an aircraft accident. It’s impossible to describe the devastation I feel. He was a great man in every way,” one friend wrote on social media.

“Trevor was a wonderful family man, very community minded and an incredible fighter for his industry.”

Mr Badger’s plane will be examined to determine the cause of the crash. Picture: Facebook

The aircraft will be seized for examination to determine the cause of the crash.

“Aviation authorities have been made aware of the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner,” police said.

Anyone who saw the plane, which has a yellow and green tail, before the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Tributes flow for plane crash victim