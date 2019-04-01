Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The accident in which Braydan Carter Mathews, inset right, and Ryan Beckman, inset left, lost their lives along with friend Shawn Woods.
The accident in which Braydan Carter Mathews, inset right, and Ryan Beckman, inset left, lost their lives along with friend Shawn Woods.
News

Best mates trapped in wreck for 12 hours

by Shannen McDonald
1st Apr 2019 5:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOVED ones have paid tribute to three north Queensland teens who died in a car crash west of Tully on Saturday.

Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, Ryan Beckman, 19, and Shawn Woods, 18, all lost their lives in the smash while their friend Tom Breen, 19, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The "best mates" had been out together on Friday night before a Saturday drive went horribly wrong.

A passing fisherman noticed their car semi-submerged upside down in the Tully River on Tully Gorge Rd shortly after 1pm.

The Burdekin Roosters posted to their Facebook page yesterday sharing their condolences for former Roosters player Mr Carter-Mathews.

"Braydan Carter-Mathews was a former Roosters player and Ryan Beckman was never too far from his side," the post read.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all and the lads are now in God's hands. RIP lads."

Burdekin dance school KH Dancers' Jake Healy said Mr Carter-Mathews always brought joy to the dance studio, and would be largely missed among the school.

"He was always first to put his hand up to do anything - he really was the life of our (dance) group," he said.

"He was a character that's for sure. He's going to be sorely missed."

His girlfriend Hayley Ackerman said she was "absolutely heartbroken".

"I will never forget you Braydan," she said.

Braydan's close friend Hannah Paneccasio said she was yet to come to terms with the passing of her friend.

"All the boys' deaths are really going to impact the local community," she said.

"I still can't believe it myself, but I am sure it will hit everyone really hard."

Childhood friend Eloise Bice said Mr Beckman held an optimism towards life that would be deeply missed.

"He was the type of guy who could make the best out of every situation," she said. "At work he would cheer everyone up and tell jokes. He was always the life of the party and everyone loved him."

Sergeant Scott Ezard from Cairns Forensic Crash Unit said it was believed the crash scene wasn't discovered for up to 12 hours.

"We'd like to speak to any witnesses," he said.

More Stories

car accident crash teen victims editors picks fnq motoring tully

Top Stories

    'Have mercy': No bail for alleged housemate head butt

    premium_icon 'Have mercy': No bail for alleged housemate head butt

    News A MAN being taken into custody begged mercy from a Magistrate after a court heard his alleged violent attack on a house mate.

    • 1st Apr 2019 8:14 AM
    REVEALED: $100m budget commitment for Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: $100m budget commitment for Gladstone

    Politics Budget to lock in funds for long-awaited road upgrade.

    WHAT THEY SAID: Wish lists for Federal Budget

    premium_icon WHAT THEY SAID: Wish lists for Federal Budget

    Politics What some are hoping for in this year's Federal Budget.

    PHOTOS: Community event celebrates a decade of success

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Community event celebrates a decade of success

    News The Tannum Crab Classic family fun day was on this past weekend.