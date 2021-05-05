Tributes flow as cancer takes Mackay mum-of-six

Mackay mum Chantel Kite passed away on April 29, 2021 after battling Stage 4 cancer. Picture: GoFundMe

Six children ranging from five years old to 26 are without their mother after a major clot dealt the final blow.

Destinee Paige Kite, aged 22, said her mum Chantel Kite, also known as Shani, was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-primary cancer in December last year.

"She was only given six months to live with chemotherapy," Ms Kite said.

"The aggressive cancer (was) in every part of her body including her bones, muscles, brain, lungs and adrenal glands.

"They couldn't figure out where it started."

Ms Kite said her mum was "holding on" so she could say her goodbyes but she suffered a seizure three months ago and then developed a clot in her main artery causing a major stroke on Tuesday, April 27.

The Mackay stay-at-home mother, and wife, died "peacefully" two days later.

"(She was) the most amazing, spectacular person you ever met," Ms Kite said.

"She's very cheeky, outgoing, she was loved by a lot of people.

"Anyone who met her, especially my friends or my brothers and sisters' friends, would consider her a mum as well.

"Even if you never met, you would have become instant friends.

"That's what her personality was, she was just beaming with light and joy and always able to make someone laugh."

Ms Kite's widowed stepdad was now a single parent to the six children including a 12 year old and two younger siblings on the autism spectrum - aged five six.

"It is harder on them losing their mum at such a young age especially with the younger one being non-verbal," she said.

But she said the family was pushing through in step with her mum's strength.

"We all know she is at peace," Ms Kite said.

"We as a family need everyone's support in honouring our mum.

"We appreciate every single ounce of support that can be given."

The community has expressed their condolences to Chantel's family including from Theresa and Wiremu Ririnui.

"You and your family are in our thoughts," they posted to Destinee on Facebook.

"We are so sorry for your loss, your mum is one in a million.

"Much love from old neighbours."

