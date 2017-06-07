Tribute to recognise great man on soon

CONSERVATIONIST: The late Jim Price (left), with Bob Beale in 2013, is set to be honoured.

IT'S unusual for modest bush folk, whose main qualifications are derived from common sense and practical hands-on experience, to receive the recognition they deserve.

The Jim Price Tribute Day will recognise the great service given by Jim to the bush, its creatures and the people who live there.

Jim, a Calliope local, spent his life working in the bush; building fences, cattle yards, sheds, repairing windmills and generally lending a hand to those in need.

During his time in the bush Jim developed a passion for practical conservation. A founding member of the Calliope Soil Conservation Society, known as Calliope Landcare, Jim was instrumental in the publication of a land management manual, weed identification and control handbooks and guides on planting local native plants in gardens.

Jim and his brother Kim actively volunteered for various projects that focused on the research and conservation of iconic endangered species in central Queensland.

Projects included monitoring koalas, assisting with the northern hairy- nosed wombat recovery project and establishing drought feeding stations for bridled nailtail wallabies.

As well as providing hands-on help, Jim and Kim used their skills as bush cooks to provide meals for the hard-working Tinker Frog Research teams during annual "frog searches” at Kroombit Tops National Park.

Although humble bushmen, Jim and Kim Price are very highly regarded and well respected by researchers and scientists involved with all of these projects.

It was through Jim's keen interest in wombats that he met Tina Janssen and Pete Brooks from Safe Haven.

Jim volunteered many hours at Safe Haven.

One of the last projects Jim worked on before his death early last year was the planting of a fodder forest of eucalypts.

Foliage from these eucalypts now provides important food for koalas in a breeding program to re-establish koala populations in central Queensland and for injured or orphaned koalas being rehabilitated at Safe Haven.

Ms Janssen and Mr Brooks have dedicated the grove of eucalypts to honour Jim's great contribution.

A monument and plaque will be unveiled at Safe Haven to commemorate the many years of service Jim gave to people on the land and to conservation projects to control weeds, enhance native vegetation and help recover endangered species.

The Jim Price Tribute Day will be held at Safe Haven, Meadow Rd via Wilmott Rd, Mt Larcom on Saturday, June 17 starting at 2pm.

Anyone who knew Jim is welcome to attend.