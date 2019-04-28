TRIBUTE: Remembering Patrick as a family man

"HE WOULD give someone his last two dollars or the shirt off of his back."

That is how family and friends of 23-year-old Patrick Witcherley are remembering him after his tragic passing on Easter Sunday.

Patrick grew up in Elliott Heads, the son of Amanda Witcherley and Jade Leather and had two sisters, Mary-Rose and Shainia.

The Cutters held a minute's silence in honour of Patrick. Deborah Honeywill

Growing up in the coastal town of Elliott Heads gave him a passion for fishing and the beach.

Eight months ago, he married the love of his life Amber - he told everyone he would marry her after they met.

His aunt, Deborah Honeywill, said Patrick brought the best out of everyone and he was a very humble guy.

"He was a family man and a real gentleman," she said.

The Burnett Heads Cutters paid tribute to Patrick at the weekend. Deborah Honeywill

"He was always there for everybody, even as a child... he fitted in with everyone and was always happy and smiling.

"He was also a very hard worker and was never out of work. He made himself a trailer and began his own lawn-mowing business before moving to Yeppoon and working at the mines. We just can't believe it's happened."

Patrick has been described as someone who would do anything to help others. Contributed

Patrick had a brother-like bond with his cousin, Deborah's son, Daniel.

"There's only three months between them," she said.

MUCH-LOVED: Patrick with wife Amber on their wedding day. Contributed

"They were both foundation members of the Burnett Heads Cutters, it would always be Patrick, Daniel and their pop at the games."

Rugby league played a big role in the young man's life.

"He played for the Waves, Brothers and made the Bears rep team, but he finished his footy time with the Burnett Heads Cutters," she said.

Footy team pay tribute: Footy players and family pay tribute to Patrick Witcherley who died on Easter Sunday.

"When rugby union was on he would also play as a fill-in and could play one to four games a night.

"Footy was his second love to fishing because it was about the mateship and togetherness.

"His pop (John Witcherley) was always there to watch."

The Cutters paid tribute on Saturday. Deborah Honeywill.

On Saturday, the Cutters paid tribute to their former teammate.

Amber, John and Daniel walked the teams out of the sheds and John spoke to the team before play.

Before the game there was a minute's silence in Patrick's honour.

"It was a clean and honest game and the Cutters won," Deborah said.

"After the game players went up to Dad (John) and shook his hand and said 'it was an honour to play for your grandson' and even a player we didn't know said the same thing."

Patrick was involved in a fatal incident where he was struck by a car on Saturday, April 20.