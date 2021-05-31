‘Amazing young man’: Tributes for teen killed in crash

The 18-year-old teen killed at a crash on Bribie Island beach yesterday is being remembered as an "amazing young man" with so much to live for.

Harrison Payne was the passenger in a Toyota HiLux which rolled on Ocean Beach, Woorim, at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

Police say initial investigations indicate the driver, an 18-year-old Beachmere man, lost control of the car before the crash.

The driver was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Harrison Payne, who was killed in a crash at Bribie Island on Sunday is being remembered as an "amazing young man". Photo: Instagram

My Payne's friend Claire Sophie Lee shared a heartbreaking tribute on social media, reminiscing on his "goofy" personality and the ability to "always put a smile" on her face.

"It was only a few days ago you were telling me how good life has been and saying how much you were enjoying finally being 18," she wrote.

"You were so goofy and always managed to put a smile on my face."

"You taught me how to love myself and how to live in the now when I was dwelling on the past."

"You encouraged me towards positive changes and you were one of few who I could truly be myself with."

Harrison Payne, pictured with his partner Claire Sophie Lee, who was killed in a crash at Bribie Island on Sunday is being remembered as an "amazing young man". Photo: Instagram

My Payne, a graduate from St Eugene's College at Burpengary, was a gym-lover, with many friends taking to social media with touching tributes.

"Gonna miss your face around the gym. Hopefully you can still give me a spot for shoulder on Thursday brother," friend Harry James Scriggins shared on Facebook.

Harrison Payne, who was killed in a crash at Bribie Island on Sunday is being remembered as an "amazing young man". Photo: Instagram

Paula Hill send her condolences to the family: "You had your life ahead of you and you were an amazing young man".

Jeremy James wrote: "Another young life taken too soon".

Another friend, Taylor, said the 18-year-old always made everyone laugh, and that his smile would be missed.

"Was only just talking to you last night. Now you're gone and we can't make any more memories."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash and has urged people with information or dashcam footage to contact police.