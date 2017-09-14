Tribute for 'remarkable' Leonie Creed in parliament

ONE FINAL FLIGHT: Leonie Creed is places by family into the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter to be taken to rest beside her husband George Creed. last month

A WELL-KNOWN member of the local community has been remembered as a "remarkable" woman in Queensland Parliament.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher paid tribute to Leonie Creed last Wednesday.

"Leonie Creed was the eldest daughter of Ford and Ninette Dunning born on 16 August 1943, exactly 74 years to the day of her funeral," he said.

"She attended the Central Girls School in Denison Street, Rockhampton and then the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

Mr Butcher said Leonie married George Creed on September 5 1964 at St Paul's Cathedral in Rockhampton.

"They started married life in a half -built home at The Old Station. The birth of their three children followed -Elizabeth in October 1965, Andrew in 1969 and Ron in 1970," he said.

Mr Butcher said when the depression in the beef industry struck in the 70s, George took on a labourer's job at Queensland Alumina and Leonie embarked on a teacher aide career at Mt Larcom State School, a position she held for 28 years.

"When George became interested in local government politics, Leonie was the rock behind his career, always immaculately dressed and hence described by many as 'a true lady'," he said.

"She was the pillar and champion behind 26 highly successful air shows conducted at The Old Station, commonly known as The Old Station Fly In, over a period of 30 years."

Amazingly this is where the the first seeds of a helicopter rescue service for this region were sown, according to Mr Butcher.

"Subsequently over those years, these events have raised over half a million dollars for the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and other local charities," he said.

"Leonie served as a foundation director of the Helicopter Rescue service and subsequently remained in that role for 16 years."

On May 24, 2013 Leonie received the prestigious Lions Club International Ray Phippard Fellowship in recognition of her exceptional service to the community.

Besides the amazing community work of Leonie's, Mr Butcher said she was highly acclaimed "far and wide for her amazing country style cooking".

"It was indeed fitting that Leonie left her funeral service in a helicopter," Mr Butcher said.

"She was flanked by a guard of honour around the circuit road as the jeep taking her on her last road journey made its way to deliver her to her final flight."