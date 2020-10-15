Triathlon with a twist: Adventure race on this weekend
AFTER a successful launch last year, the Lake Awoonga Adventure Race is back on this weekend.
The Gladstone Area Water Board will play host to the Benaraby Progression Association for the unique event offering a creative twist on a regular triathlon.
The Lake Awoonga Adventure Race features three legs - a trail bike ride, trail run and kayaking.
GAWB CEO Darren Barlow said he was pleased to the see the event go ahead despite the challenges 2020 had presented.
“Lake Awoonga is the ideal backdrop for this one-of-a-kind community event,” Mr Barlow said.
“Organising a major community event amidst the uncertainty of the current environment is no easy feat.
“The health and safety of the LAAR competitors and spectators is our number one priority and we have worked with Benaraby Process Association to ensure the race is safe and follows all COVID-19 protocols.”
LAAR event coordinator Andrea Ruppik said her team of volunteers had worked hard to organise the event after initial fears the race would have to be cancelled due to the impacts of COVID-19.
“We’re grateful to the Gladstone Area Water Board, and our many other event supporters and
stakeholders, who have worked with us to ensure the Lake Awoonga Adventure Race could go ahead this year,” Ms Ruppik said.
“The Lake Awoonga Adventure Race reflects GAWB’s vision to make Lake Awoonga a place for community, for every person to experience and enjoy its beauty,” Ms Ruppik said.
Members of the public should also expect a small number of road closures at Lake Awoonga on Saturday morning while the race is underway.
Lake Awoonga Adventure Race:
Where: Awoonga Dam Rd, Benaraby
When: Saturday October 17
Race Registration opens 6am
Competitive Race starts 6.30am
Novice Races start from 6.50am
Road Closures
6am to 10:30am: Awoonga Dam Road - between Riverton Bay turn-off and the Public Boat Ramp
6:25am to 6:45am: Lake Awoonga Main Entrance
