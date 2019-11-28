Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has given evidence a decade-long abuse by her stepfather.
A woman has given evidence a decade-long abuse by her stepfather.
Crime

Man used a dog to molest his daughter, court told

by Pete Martinelli
28th Nov 2019 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD who kept a horrible secret of alleged abuse has taken a stand against her accused tormentor a decade later.

The complainant child, now aged in her 20s, gave evidence in a closed session of Cairns District Court and alleged her stepfather sexually abused her from the age of six until she was 17.

The Crown has alleged over 20 counts of sexual abuse and rape occurred in seven different houses including southern Cairns and the Tablelands.

"To an outsider her life would have appeared perfectly ordinary," crown prosecutor Nicole Friedewald told a Cairns District Court jury.

"She lived at home, she attended school with her friends; but she had a secret which she kept - she was being sexually abused by her stepfather."

In one shocking alleged incident, the man molested the child who was younger than 12, with the family dog.

The court heard the defendant, now 48, was allegedly "a violent man".

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and stands trial before Judge Tracy Fantin.

"He was violent to her, he was manipulative, he told her not to tell anyone," Ms Friedewald said.

"She was scared she would get into trouble; he was able to maintain her silence."

The court heard the family moved to the Tablelands when the girl was 15.

Craig Eberhardt, defending, said if the allegations occurred, "they were pretty awful".

"But, that 'if' is what this is all about," Mr Eberhardt said.

"Things are not always what they seem - play close attention to her conduct to her stepfather as observed by others."

The trial continues.

child sex abuse crime molesation stepfather violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Breathtaking’ Clinton home hits market for $599K

        premium_icon ‘Breathtaking’ Clinton home hits market for $599K

        News AN AWARD-winning Clinton home has just hit the market for $599,000. The property at 170 J Hickey Ave home was built by CCF homes and was listed for sale by RE/MAX...

        Share Aussie Christmas sparkle to win $1000

        Share Aussie Christmas sparkle to win $1000

        News THERE’S a special group of Australians keeping the magic of Christmas alive each...

        • 28th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Triple J Unearthed band to play at Crow St

        premium_icon Triple J Unearthed band to play at Crow St

        News THE LAST time Triple J Unearthed band LightViolet toured in Gladstone, the boys...