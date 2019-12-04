Trevor ticks all the boxes

Trevor Tickner was a match-winner with the bat in the most recent game against The Glen.

CRICKET: Twenty runs may not be much when you compare it to what Davey Warner did at Adelaide Oval last weekend, but Trev Tickner’s double-input was just as important as what the Test opener did.

Trevor Tickner back in 2017.

Tickner’s 20 runs and then 4-19 helped sink The Glen Gold by 12 runs at BITS Oval on Sunday.

In a low-scoring game, BITS made 120 and bowled The Glen out for 108.

Tickner is another player who has returned to competitive cricket.

“The ball come out better than I expected after a couple years off,” he said.

“It didn’t feel nice, but landed on the pitch so got to be happy with that.”

He started at BITS at age nine, played seniors at Yaralla before getting the itch back after watching the first Test last month between Australia and Pakistan.

“I’ve only just met most of the boys this week but looks as though there are some good young players in there and a couple experienced old heads so that’s always a good combination,” Tickner said.

He said the team has what it takes.

“The team seems to be mostly based around having a good time so surely they are a chance,” he said.

“In saying that, there’s a lot of good cricketers poking around town so anyone is a chance.

“The Glen and and Yaralla and will always be hard to beat from what I know of their sides.”