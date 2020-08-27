Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenager has been told to have a 'good hard look at yourself after he used a 'reprehensible' racial slur while abusing a person as he trespassed.
A teenager has been told to have a 'good hard look at yourself after he used a 'reprehensible' racial slur while abusing a person as he trespassed.
Crime

Trespassing teen launches racist tirade inside hostel

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
27th Aug 2020 6:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane teenager launched a drunken, racist tirade against a person who tried to remove him from a North Burnett hostel he was trespassing in.

John Henry Downes, 19, pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to trespassing and assault.

The court heard Downes entered the Picky Packers Hostel in Mundubbera without the owner's permission.

Occupants told him to leave but he refused.

John Henry Downes pleaded guilty to trespassing and assault. Pic Peter Wallis
John Henry Downes pleaded guilty to trespassing and assault. Pic Peter Wallis

He shoved one man to the ground and when a person, of Asian heritage, tried to make him leave he called them a "disgusting yellow" and said all Asians should be "kicked out of Australia".

Downes's lawyer Shaun Kolo said his client accepted he had acted in a "deplorable" manner.

Mr Kolo said Downes was in Mundubbera to spread the ashes of his grandmother who had recently passed away and was highly intoxicated during the crime.

But when Mr Kolo suggested Downes be placed on a good behaviour bond, Magistrate Trevor Morgan dismissed it immediately.

"You're joking. Not for behaviour as disgusting as that," he said.

Mr Morgan said Downes had used a "reprehensible racial slur".

"You have to take a good hard look at yourself and how you treat others," he said.

Downes was fined $1000. No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Trespassing teen launches racist tirade inside hostel

More Stories

court crime john henry downes racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEVELOPMENT: Second weighbridge for regional dump

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: Second weighbridge for regional dump

        News Gladstone Regional Council, with the help of Councillor Rick Hansen, has announced a new weighbridge for a local dump.

        2020 GEA Supply Chain Expo on the horizon

        Premium Content 2020 GEA Supply Chain Expo on the horizon

        News The community is invited to take part on Monday.

        Exciting plan to transform Auckland Point silos with art

        Premium Content Exciting plan to transform Auckland Point silos with art

        News ‘The club has a vision to create a changing display on the silos.’

        ‘Extremely disappointed’: Tension over water charge dispute

        Premium Content ‘Extremely disappointed’: Tension over water charge dispute

        News Mayor Matt Burnett is extremely disappointed the Gladstone Area Water Board refused...