TRENDING: Milliner gives her tips for Fashions on the Fields

Lynda Ninness said to remember to check the rules before entering Fashions on the Fields.

Lynda Ninness said to remember to check the rules before entering Fashions on the Fields. Matt Taylor GLA310719HATS

THE '80s are set to make a comeback at this year's Gladstone Cup according to Runway 7 Boutique owner and milliner Lynda Ninness.

She said boho and flowy trends were out and this year it was all about structured trends.

"It's sort of like your Audrey Hepburn Breakfast at Tiffany's style,” Ms Ninness said.

"There's more tailoring. Shoulder pads are starting to come through.

"A little bit of '80s throwback-retro style, with wide-leg pants and a lot of cropped wide-leg pants.”

HEAD START: Runway 7 Boutique owner and milliner Lynda Ninness is getting ready for the Gladstone Cup race day. Matt Taylor GLA310719HATS

The milliner of seven years said racegoers were leaning towards smaller, simple head wear, percher hats and were less interested in extravagant pieces.

"It's not so much about the big halo styles any more. It's more headbands,” she said.

"They're more like a turban headband.

"It allows the girls to wear their hair down.”

Lynda Ninness from Runway 7 Fashion is getting ready for the Gladstone Cup race day in early August. Matt Taylor GLA310719HATS

Ms Ninness said her number one tip for anyone entering Fashions on the Fields was to make sure you understood the rules.

"You're not going to a nightclub. It's not nightclub attire,” she said.

"Do a check on different categories, if they require different things.

"Keep in mind the different season because a strappy heel won't be accepted at a winter carnival.

"Shoulders exposed also. At a winter carnival they should be hidden or under a blazer.”

Lynda Ninness said this year is all about well tailored dresses, Audrey Hepburn style. Matt Taylor GLA310719HATS

The Gladstone Cup Day - one of the biggest race days on the calendar - is on next Saturday.

More than $3500 worth of prizes is up for grabs at the Fashions on the Fields, including $1500 worth of travel vouchers.

The competition runs from 2-4pm.

Lynda Ninness predicts the 80s are making a comeback. Matt Taylor GLA310719HATS

Fun fact

It takes from 4-6 weeks to make a custom headpiece. For example, making a hat requires a block of timber the size of the brim and another piece for the crown. Fabric is wet, set and left to dry. The edges are then wired and trimmed.