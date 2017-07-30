Trees: 'the lungs of the world'

DOWN AND DIRTY: Paul Alive and Dylan Cassell help out at the National Tree Day planting at Joe Joseph Drive Park.

THIS morning, volunteers gathered at Joe Joseph Park on Lake Callemondah to do their bit for National Tree Day.

Gladstone Regional Council and not-for-profit group Conservation Volunteers joined forces to co-ordinate the planting of 150 native plants on a patch of land in the park right next to the river.

Gladstone Regional Council senior conservation officer Dr Rebecca Hendry said the planting was going very quickly.

"They are like machines,” she said of the enthusiastic volunteers.

"Trees are the lungs of the world, they sequester carbon and their roots bind the soil together.”

Conservation Volunteers regional manager Linda Fahley said they were putting in the ground a mix of species including tuckeroos, figs and kangaroo grass.

Rosella Park School will take on weekly maintenance of the newly established plants, including watering on a regular basis until the end of the school year.