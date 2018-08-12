Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car roll-over on Glenlyon Rd, Glen Eden.
Car roll-over on Glenlyon Rd, Glen Eden. Greg Bray
News

Trees help save man's life in car roll-over, Glen Eden

Hannah Sbeghen
by
12th Aug 2018 3:57 PM

A MALE driver is lucky to be alive after crashing his 4WD down a steep embankment on Glenlyon Rd this afternoon.

The single car roll over which happened around 3.30pm between the Tondoon Botantic Gardens and the Dixon Dr roundabout was a close shave.

It is believed nearby trees potentially saved the drivers life as they caught hold of the vehicle and stopped it from cascading further down the hill.

Police were called to the scene after a member of the public called for help.

The male driver who crashed into the tree did not suffer any injuries and was out of the vehicle when police arrived.

Queensland Ambulance Service were not required.

car crash editors picks rollover
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    School adopts two puppies for student therapy

    School adopts two puppies for student therapy

    Education Two cute and cuddly puppies are making a difference.

    Drugs turned defendant into a 'different person': Magistrate

    Drugs turned defendant into a 'different person': Magistrate

    Crime The 28-year-old man was convicted of burglary.

    Call to push back summer holidays

    premium_icon Call to push back summer holidays

    Education Teachers want to start school holidays just days before Christmas.

    GALLERY: Gladstone Race Day's best dressed

    GALLERY: Gladstone Race Day's best dressed

    News RACE goers flocked in huge numbers to Ferguson Park yesterday

    Local Partners