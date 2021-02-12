Tree planting to help boost Gladstone’s native wildlife

Bryan Jordan Dr is set for an environmental facelift, with more than 300 trees to be planted on its newly developed walkway.

Bryan Jordan Dr is set for an environmental facelift, with more than 300 trees to be planted on its newly developed walkway.

Bryan Jordan Drive is set for an environmental facelift, with more than 300 trees to be planted on its newly developed walkway.

This month Gladstone Port Corporation’s Parks and Gardens team has laid more than 4000 sqm of turf, and planted 300 trees and shrubs.

The project, which also includes 230 sprinklers, 2432 metres of irrigation pipe and 1500 cubic metres of soil, is expected to benefit Gladstone’s local wildlife.

Parks and Recreation superintendent Graham Gambie said the parklands were home to an array of different plant species.

“It’s important to keep our gardens looking healthy and most of the new trees and shrubs will be similar to ones we already have around the Marina and they seem to thrive in our parklands,” Mr Gambie said.

“The best part is that there will be no disruptions to park users or road users while the turf works and planting are underway.”

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the beautification project was all part of GPC’s plan to reinvigorate the area and maintain the reputation of the immaculate parklands as Gladstone’s green jewel.

“Thanks to the expertise of our Parks and Gardens team we are able to able to deliver pristine parklands to the community all year round,” Mr Walker said.

“The planting project will help revitalise the current gardens and the walkway at Bryan Jordan Drive will soon be transformed into a green space with 20 metres of turf.

“We’re very proud of our parklands and all the work that has been completed so far and we’re committed to continue improving it for our community to enjoy for generations.”

The work is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards