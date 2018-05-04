Tree kangaroos the subject of Calliope artist's new book

WHEN tree kangaroos emerge from the pouch they don't know much about climbing trees.

On a trip to Far North Queensland, local artist Margaret Worthington witnessed the efforts of a young Lumholtz's tree kangaroo in care, nicknamed Dobby, to become accustomed to his arboreal home.

Now she's written and illustrated a picture book, starring Dobby, and the book will be read for the first time today at the Boyne Tannum HookUp, by former Gladstone mayor Gail Sellers.

"Dobby was the worst climbing tree kangaroo. He used to come out in the morning and then go up a tree and the vines are slippery and tricky, " Margaret said.

Margaret went into a "painting bubble" to complete the images for the book, producing about 40 paintings in total after returning from her trip in January.

"I'm really happy with (the book), it's gone really quickly, then when I was invited to the HookUp it gave me a date to get it down," she said.

Margaret visited Lumholtz Lodge on the Atherton Tablelands during her trip, for a chance to get up close and personal with normally elusive tree kangaroos, including Dobby.

While sitting at the table the young tree kangaroo would perch on the back of her chair, his claws touching her back.

They are quiet big and plump, more bear-like, it took me a long time to draw them right because their noses slope back. They look more like koalas, they've got really big arms and much bigger feet.

Margaret hopes her book will encourage more people to take an interest in Australia's two species of tree kangaroos.

"I wanted to capture how special tree kangaroos and other inhabitants are to the ecosystem of the tablelands wet rainforest," she said.

The Lumholtz's tree kangaroo, which only occurs in Queensland's far north, is listed as near threatened by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection. It is at risk from habitat clearing and car strike.

Gladstone Printing Services produced the book for Margaret under a tight deadline and she would like to extend special thanks to Claire Mitchell who offered much-needed advice throughout the book creation process.

Margaret's tree kangaroo work will be the subject of an exhibition in the Cairns Botanic Gardens later in the year.

Catch the reading

This morning, 10am, at the Art Tent at Bray Park.

Margaret will be there to sell and sign copies throughout the weekend.

The book will also be on sale shortly at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.