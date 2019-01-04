Menu
34 Eden St in Gladstone Central provides views of the harbour.
Tree house style residence will have your head in the clouds

Noor Gillani
4th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
THIS decked-out dwelling on 34 Eden St would make Tarzan jealous.

Locations Estate Agents Gladstone principal Alicia Williams said the multi-level property on sale for $575,000 was an older home sporting an expensive makeover.

Refurbishments over the years include this timber cabana overlooking a large lap pool.
Equipped with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and four car spaces the "tree house” residence is ideal for a family looking to entertain.

Ms Williams said the owners spent a "considerable amount” on refurbishments over the years, including extending the home to an expansive deck area overlooking the lap pool.

"It's from the 1980s era but has been refurnished, most of it is brick veneer but out towards the back you have that decking area with the pool cabana and that gives it that tree house feel,” Ms Williams said.

"Particularly the elevation and the way that the land has been terraced.”

The expansive outdoor deck features its own gazebo and outdoor kitchenette.

Refurbishments over the years include this timber cabana overlooking a large lap pool.
Ms Williams said the elevation captured the breeze and provided views of the harbour and city while the inside boasted beautiful raked timber ceilings and timber shutters.

The house's kitchen comes fitted with appliances including an integrated dishwasher, gas burner, stainless range hood and walk in pantry.

A timber interior complements the outside.
One of the bedroom's in the 34 Eden St property in Gladstone Central.
gladstone property house for sale properties for sale property real estate
